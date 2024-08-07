Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - August 2024

Date 07/08/2024

Given the increasing preference for smaller contracts, Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) introduced Micro TAIEX Futures (TMF) on July 29. With a multiplier of 10 NTD and a contract size 1/20th of TAIEX Futures, the trading threshold is significantly lowered, offering greater flexibility in trading. TMF also allows traders to precisely mitigate market risks and adjust portfolio allocations. Within the first week of its launch, TMF witnessed significant trading interest, recording a total volume of over 310 thousand contracts and an average daily volume (ADV) of over 50 thousand contracts.

Click here to download the monthly report.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg