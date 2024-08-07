Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - August 2024

Given the increasing preference for smaller contracts, Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) introduced Micro TAIEX Futures (TMF) on July 29. With a multiplier of 10 NTD and a contract size 1/20th of TAIEX Futures, the trading threshold is significantly lowered, offering greater flexibility in trading. TMF also allows traders to precisely mitigate market risks and adjust portfolio allocations. Within the first week of its launch, TMF witnessed significant trading interest, recording a total volume of over 310 thousand contracts and an average daily volume (ADV) of over 50 thousand contracts.

