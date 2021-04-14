Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - April 2021

For the first quarter of 2021, Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) reported a total trading volume of 97,621,855 contracts, with average daily volume (ADV) of 1,774,945 contracts, up 27.38% from 2020. In terms of asset class, Single Stock Futures demonstrated strongest growth in both volume and open interest (OI) during the first quarter, with ADV peaking at 224,207 contracts, more than doubled from 2020, and an all-time OI record of 432,285 contracts. The volume surge highlighted the market demand for risk management in the industries affected by the pandemic, such as Shipping and Transportation, Semiconductors as well as Optoelectronics. Of all, trading volumes of Single Stock Futures on Evergreen Marine (CZF), United Microelectronics (CCF), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (CDF), Winbond Electronic (FZF), Innolux (DQF), and AU Optronics (CHF) all hit new records in the first quarter.
In addition, TAIFEX’s flagships–Mini-TAIEX Futures (MTX), TAIEX Options (TXO) and TAIEX Futures (TX) have continued growth momentum, as ADV reached 331,326 contracts, 975,699 contracts and 219,637 contracts, respectively, increasing by 35.17%, 18.50% and 16.16% from 2020.
