TAIFEX held its annual shareholder’s meeting on June 23, and passed the resolution for annual dividend distribution. With trading volume hitting all-time high last year, TAIFEX reported a record net income of TWD 3,187 million, or TWD 7.59 earnings per share, and announced to pay dividend of TWD 4.55 dividend per share, including a cash dividend of TWD 3.15 and a stock dividend of TWD 1.4.

Click here for full details.