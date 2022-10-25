TAIFEX Re-Granted CFTC’s Commission Certification For TAIEX Futures And Mini-TAIEX Futures Contracts

The Taiwan Futures Exchange’s (TAIFEX) TAIEX Futures (TX) and Mini-TAIEX Futures (MTX) contracts received Commission Certification from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on October 24, and can now be offered and sold to U.S. persons.

TX and MTX, based on the most representative equity index in Taiwan – the Taiwan Stock Exchange Capitalization Weighted Stock Index (TAIEX), are TAIFEX’s flagship products and ranked 8 th and 3 rd, respectively, among equity index futures in Asia in 2021, according to FIA’s statistics. The two contracts have also been actively traded by foreign investors, reaching around 40% of their respective trading volume from January to September this year. With the Commission Certification, U.S. participants through eligible brokers can now trade these two actively growing derivatives contracts in the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, please refer to TAIFEX website: https://www.taifex.com.tw/enl/eng2/tX.