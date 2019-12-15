Tadawul Announces Extending The Closing Auction Session And The Trade At Last Session On December 17 Ahead Of Saudi Arabian Oil Company “Saudi Aramco” Fast Entry In MSCI Emerging Markets Index

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces extending the Closing Auction session for a total duration of 20 minutes (instead of 10 minutes), and the Trade at Last session for a total duration of 20 minutes (instead of 10 minutes). Accordingly, the Closing Auction session will start from 3:00 p.m. until 3:20 p.m. AST, and the Trade at Last session will start from 3:20 p.m. until 3:40 p.m. AST on Tuesday 17 December 2019 only.
The one-day extensions come ahead of Saudi Arabian Oil Company “Saudi Aramco” Fast Entry in MSCI Emerging Markets Index effective Wednesday 18 December 2019 based on the closing prices of Tuesday 17 December 2019.