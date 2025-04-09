T. Rowe Price Renews Transfer Agent Relationship With SS&C

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm, has extended its transfer agency agreement with SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) for its U.K. fund range. SS&C will provide transfer agency services for T. Rowe's open-ended investment company (OEIC) funds, which currently manage approximately £1.5 billion in assets.

"SS&C's distribution solutions have been integral in helping us deliver best-in-class technology and servicing in the U.K.," said Denise Thomas, Chief Operating Officer, EMEA for T. Rowe Price. "The team's knowledge and expertise in the market, along with the simplicity and stability of the platform's trading and settlement functionality, make SS&C stand out from the competition."

SS&C administers 21 of T. Rowe's active funds, with the register focused primarily on distributors and nominees. Services include straight-through processing of trades and settlement support, as well as comprehensive reporting via SS&C's secure distributor portal.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with T. Rowe Price," said Damien Barry, head of SS&C GIDS, EMEA. "We are dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology and expertise to support our partners' growth in the U.K. and globally. We look forward to working closely with T. Rowe Price on solutions to evolving market needs."