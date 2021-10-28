Synechron Celebrates Its Dual Win: Two Back-To-Back Silver Level Awards For Its COVID-19 Support Strategy - Proud To Win A Silver Stevie® Award From The 18th Annual 2021 International Business Awards® And The 6th Annual 2021 Globee Business Excellence Awards® As The First International Industry Recognition For Its COVID-19 Support Strategy

Synechron, Inc., a leading digital transformation consulting firm focused exclusively on the financial services industry, today announced that its COVID-19 Support strategy has won a duo of key, prestigious awards, both of which recognize the firm’s vital COVID-19 response program. Synechron has won:
- A Silver Stevie Award in the Most Valuable Corporate Response category from the Stevie International Business Awards program, and
- A Silver Globee Award in the Company Response of the Year category from the Business Excellence Awards program
Synechron’s multi-component COVID-19 Support Strategy program was first rolled out in March 2020, at the height of the global pandemic. Numerous ongoing initiatives were focused on providing multiple forms of critical support to employees throughout the pandemic and continue present day. Programs include an array of employee well-being (both physical and mental) services and consultations, emergency financial assistance and added insurance benefits, a toll-free 24/7 COVID-19 mobile helpline, business continuity and continuous employee engagement plans, partnerships with multiple hospitals and medical facilities, and assembling volunteer, peer employee-led COVID-19 Support Teams. In addition, vaccination clinics were subsequently established for employees and their families in India, at no cost to them.
This award has further been bestowed upon Synechron as testimony to the positive initiatives and impact that Synechron’s multiple programs have had on society in general, since they rolled out at the beginning of and continued throughout the pandemic. This includes multiple in-person and virtual CSR programs by Synechron’s COVID support cell supporting local NGO’s, healthcare institutions, and government bodies so that everyone could stay indoors and stay safe.
This year’s twin win awards are especially meaningful to Synechron because they mark the first international industry award recognition for its COVID support. At a time of great global challenges and important needs across populations of employees, this COVID-19 Support Strategy has shown Synechron’s commitment to employee care and well-being, and to organizational excellence across the company. Most importantly, they symbolize Synechron’s dedication -- beyond its business continuity focus -- towards its greater and most important purpose, the well-being and safety of its people. With support from global employees, Synechron’s leadership, COVID-19 Support cell of volunteers and operations teams (Synechron COVID Warriors) worked together tirelessly to devise a sustainable support plan to help combat the effects of the pandemic, prioritizing employee welfare wherever possible.
John Gaunt, Chief Human Resources Officer – Synechron said of these award honors, “When the pandemic began, we figured this was an anomaly. So, we envisioned that key, new strategies were needed to be as unique as the situation we all faced. Our overarching goal was then and continues to be as we move into an uncertain future, to make our employees and their families feel safe, despite the uncertainty that the ongoing virus itself has caused. We continue to work diligently to balance our virtual efforts between employee welfare and business continuity.” He added, “I feel incredibly proud of all that we were able to achieve to ensure our employees well-being, and how we can continue to provide key support services. This is indeed a well-deserved win for the entire Synechron team.”
Satadru Sinha, Sr. Director and Head of Administration – Synechron added, “We’ve always been an employee-first organization. Consequently, when COVID-19 hit we immediately sprang into action. We are proud of this achievement, and we’d like to thank all our ‘COVID Warriors’ who, without hesitation, dedicated their time and energy to ensure that all of our employees’ well-being was prioritized.”
Synechron’s multi-pronged COVID-19 Support Strategy approach is on-going, even as many employees continue working from home, some have returned to the office, and others have elected a hybrid work policy. Synechron continues to check in on and monitor employees’ physical & mental health and well-being, conduct employee surveys, local Town Halls, and interactions with leadership, as well as hosting engagement programs designed to enable employee interaction. virtual activities have included fun games, quizzes, cooking, arts and crafts, dance, yoga, photography, fashion sessions and many more.
The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small -- are eligible to submit nominations. In 2021, the IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and every industry were eligible for consideration in a wide range of categories. The Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August. Winners were determined based upon the tactical strategies that were put into practice.
“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our December 8th virtual awards ceremony.”
As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues, Stevie Award winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in lieu of winners receiving their awards on stage during a traditional IBA banquet gala. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at: www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
The Globee Business Awards recognize the world’s best employers, employees, and human resource professionals as well as HR teams, achievements ad HR-related products, services, trainings, and consultants who help to create and drive the best places to work. This annual award celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Judges from a spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2021 award winners.