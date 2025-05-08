Swiss Blue Chips Make Their Debut On The Vienna Stock Exchange

The Vienna Stock Exchange is expanding its global market segment: all stocks in the Swiss blue chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index) can now be traded in Vienna. These include leading Swiss companies such as Nestlé, Novartis, Roche and UBS. The introduction of the twenty most important Swiss stocks to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange was made possible by a regulatory change: the Swiss Federal Council has ended the stock exchange protection measures for the EU. The restrictions on trading venues from the EU, which have not allowed trading in Swiss equities since July 2019, will no longer apply.

Investors can now trade Switzerland’s top stocks in euros, at domestic fees and during Vienna trading hours. With the inclusion of the SMI stocks, the offering in the global market grows to almost 900 securities from 28 countries – on a standardised and transparent trading venue. As a market maker, Lang & Schwarz ensures price quality and provides sufficient liquidity for active stock exchange trading.

