sWIG80TR ETF Newly Listed On GPW

- A new sWIG80TR ETF is now available on GPW
- The sWIG80TR index covers 80 small-cap companies listed on the GPW Main Market
- It is the eighth ETF introduced to GPW by Agiofunds TFI in partnership Beta Securities Poland and the fourth ETF to be newly listed on GPW in 2021
The Beta ETF sWIG80TR Polski Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamknięty has been newly listed today on the GPW Main Market. AgioFunds TFI is the fund’s issuer, Dom Maklerski BOŚ is the offering agent and the market maker, and Beta Securities Poland is the project co-ordinator.
“We see great potential in the ETF segment, and we are pleased that yet another instrument available for passive investing has been introduced to trading. With the new ETF based on the sWIG80TR index, market participants will have the opportunity to invest through a single instrument in 80 companies listed on the Main Market. The sWIG80TR index is well diversified in terms of the industries it represents (43 industries, 9 sectors). The return rate of the index has been 70% in the last five years. We hope that the new ETF will attract strong interest of investors,” said Izabela Olszewska, GPW Management Board Member.
The underlying of the new ETF is the index sWIG80TR which covers smaller companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
“With today’s new listing of the Beta ETF sWIG80, the number of Beta funds listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange has doubled within a year. However, the listing of the sWIG80TR Beta ETF is special because it is the last of the main indices of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WIG20TR, mWIG40TR and sWIG80TR) which jointly represent over 95% of the capitalisation of the Polish stock exchange measured by the WIG index. Now each investor can independently track the performance of the broad market. The sWIG80TR index covers small companies which are an important growth driver of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Its strongly diversified portfolio includes 80 companies from 43 industries which represents low concentration and can be an important component of many investment portfolios. Liquidity challenges and related risks are mitigated thanks to the ETF structure where transactions can be concluded directly between investors without affecting the fund and the underlying market,” said Robert Sochacki, Member of the Management Board of Beta Securities Poland and member of the Supervisory Board of Agiofunds TFI.
sWIg80TR is a total return index linked to sWIG80 and its value includes not only the prices of transactions but also income from dividends and subscription rights.
“The sWIG80TR Beta ETF has been conceived to address investors’ interest. It completes the full range of ETFs built on the basis of the main domestic indices. I am happy with the development of these instruments and the fact that the market can react and respond to investors’ needs. We offer promotional fees to clients investing in the new instrument,” says Radosław Olszewski, President of DM BOŚ SA.
Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) track (replicate) the performance of an exchange index. ETFs enable continuous (daily) creation and cancellation of investment certificates. Certificates of closed-end portfolio investment funds (ETF units within the meaning of the Exchange Rules) are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the same way as stocks and can be freely bought and sold. Liquidity of ETFs is supported by market makers (brokers).
For more information about Beta ETFs, visit: www.gpw.pl, www.agiofunds.pl and www.bossa.pl.
For details of the sWIG80TR ETF, see the presentation.