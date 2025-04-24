SustainoMetric Launches Supply Chain Due Diligence To Help Navigate Supply Chain Uncertainty And International Trade Disruption

SustainoMetric, a leading independent provider of high-quality, comprehensive, bespoke sustainability research, analysis and consultancy, today announced the launch of its new Supply Chain Due Diligence service. The new service helps organisations build resilient and truly sustainable supply chains by providing a full, accurate and in-depth analysis of supply networks, producing actionable, data-driven insights to support strategic decision making.

The sweeping global trade tariffs introduced by US President Trump and his administration raise the likelihood of disruptions to global supply chains, making a vital component of the global economy, even more unpredictable and volatile. Companies with global supply chains will need to manage the impact of tariffs as well as the potential impacts on profitability and even business viability. For organisations trying to build or realign resilient supply chains, reliable intelligence to inform due diligence has never been more important.

But even before these reforms, the impact of the global COVID pandemic, the global semiconductor chip shortage and regional conflicts have all highlighted the fragility of complex, interconnected global supply chains. These factors, coupled with high profile reputational damage to cosmetics manufacturers and corporate cases against automotive companies underscore that supply chain due diligence should be of utmost importance amidst growing uncertainty in the global economic order.

In response, and reacting to client needs, SustainoMetric’s offering leverages the latest technology, including AI, with expert human knowledge, experience and analysis firmly at its heart. Together with constant access to interactive expert human support throughout the process, SustainoMetric’s Supply Chain Due Diligence service offers organisations comprehensive and reliable insights into supply chains for risk management and compliance purposes.

Commenting on the launch, Mohit Agarwal, Director, Innovation and Strategy of SustainoMetric, said: “The launch of our new Supply Chain Due Diligence service is a milestone for us and is a direct response to real challenges our clients face every day. It couldn’t be more timely, since the recent Global trade wars add significant uncertainty, which will rock global supply chains, forcing many companies to re-examine their supplier bases. More uncertainty means more risk, making it harder for organisations of all types to accurately understand the resilience and consequently the risks associated with the companies they are investing in, or doing business with.

AI is a part of our solution, but fundamentally disagree with reliance solely on AI for such strategically important insights. We also know that clients don’t want to just be left to handle a software platform on their own. AI has a role to play in the overall efficiency of our processes, but we rely on the expertise and experience of our highly-trained human analyst base, to ensure the accuracy of assessment, delivering higher-quality interpretation of data and ultimately more useful advice for clients. We’re excited to bring these benefits to more of our clients, as well as the wider market, and my thanks go to our wonderful team for their hard work in developing this excellent addition to our existing portfolio of sustainability research and analysis services.”

SustainoMetric’s Solution

The Supply Chain Due Diligence solution from SustainoMetric offers a step-change in sourcing and understanding vital information on every element in global supply chains. The service leverages AI and other cutting-edge technologies in areas where they can add value such as data collection, collation and structuring, but crucially, SustainoMetric uses expert human analysis at every stage of the process to ensure accuracy.

Unlike many large-scale, highly automated SaaS solutions saturating the current market, SustainoMetric is tailored to meet the needs of mid-cap and small-cap companies—organisations often overlooked by supply chain providers that primarily target larger corporations. These smaller enterprises benefit from the service’s emphasis on real-time guidance from experts at every step, addressing their unique challenges in understanding and managing supply chain risks.

The offering features high-risk supplier identification, continuous supplier due diligence and monitoring, comprehensive supplier engagement programs, and robust supply chain benchmarking. By addressing critical challenges such as limited visibility into multi-tier supply chains, increasing risks of non-compliance with sustainability and operational resilience regulations, and the complexities of supplier engagement, SustainoMetric enables clients to enhance transparency, streamline risk management, and cultivate more open and sustainable supplier relationships. SustainoMetric demonstrates a deep understanding of supplier needs and fosters collaborative partnerships with supply chains requiring additional support and guidance.