Sustained Demand For New CD Issuance Drives Year-Over-Year Increase In U.S. Corporate CUSIP Request Volume In 2022 - Municipal Volumes Sink As Interest Rates Rise

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for December 2022. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found monthly decreases in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers, while year-over-year volumes for U.S. corporate securities increased.

North American corporate requests totaled 5,279 in December, which is down 6.5% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, North American corporate requests closed out December up 7.3% over 2021 totals. The annual increase in corporate CUSIP request volume was driven largely by a significant surge in short- and long-term certificate of deposit (CD) volume. On a year-over-year basis, CUSIP request volume for short-term CDs is up 273.9% and request volume for long-term CDs with maturities of one year or more is up 65.8%. U.S. corporate equity volumes are down 27.5% and U.S. corporate debt volumes are down 5.4% year-over-year.

Municipal request volume decreased on both a monthly and annualized basis. The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 29.3% versus November totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes are down 20.3%. New Jersey led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 68 new CUSIP requests in December, followed by New York and Texas, each with 63.

“CUSIP request volumes in 2022 really told the story of a rising interest rate environment, with CDs becoming a huge beneficiary and municipals feeling the strain of the rising rates,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “As we look ahead to 2023, we expect corporate issuance to continue to be suppressed as we start the year and slightly ramp up if interest rates stabilize due to lower inflation later in the year.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs rose 9.0% in December while international debt CUSIP requests fell 18.5%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests are down 32.7% and international debt CUSIP requests were down 41.5%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for December, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through December 2022: