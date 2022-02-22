Sustainable Trading Launches Non-Profit Membership Network To Drive ESG Change Across Financial Markets

- 30 founding members from asset management, banking and brokerage, market making, exchanges, technology and service providers
- Mobilising the trading industry to drive positive ESG change by developing industry best practices, benchmarking and transparency
Launching today, the Sustainable Trading membership network is dedicated to transforming environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices within the financial markets trading industry. Led by industry veteran, Duncan Higgins, the network will bring firms together to devise practical solutions to industry specific ESG issues and develop a mechanism for self-assessment and benchmarking.
Sustainable Trading members will consider the environmental impact of how the financial trading industry builds, maintains, and operates trading infrastructure along with a focus on areas such as diversity, equity and inclusion, employee wellbeing, engagement with communities and a stakeholder-oriented approach to enterprise governance.
Membership of Sustainable Trading is open to participants within financial services engaged in trading or providing trading-related services. Drawn from across the industry, the founding members include: Aegon Asset Management, AllianceBernstein, ArchES, AXA Investment Managers, Bank of America, big xyt, BMLL Technologies, BMO Capital Markets, BTIG, Credit Suisse, Equinix, Euronext, Federated Hermes, Instinet, Invesco, Investec, Jefferies, Liberum, Liontrust, London Stock Exchange Group, M&G plc, Neovest, Ninety One, Options Technology, Outset Global, Redburn, Russell Investments, State Street Global Advisors, T. Rowe Price and Union Investment.
Commenting on the launch, Founder and Director Duncan Higgins said: “The financial system has tremendous capabilities to lead its own transition to a more sustainable future. Sustainable Trading will mobilise members around a practical approach to setting and achieving their ESG goals and establish grassroots champions of change”. He continued: “Working together we can create a robust, sustainable industry for the future; one where the principles of good environmental, social and governance practices are woven throughout our daily lives.”
To find out more about Sustainable Trading membership, please visit the Sustainable Trading website