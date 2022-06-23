Susanna Grufman Named Acting Director General For Finansinspektionen

The Government has decided that Susanna Grufman, currently the deputy director general, will be named the acting director general for Finansinspektionen.

Until a new head takes over at the authority, deputy director general Susanna Grufman will serve as the acting director and head starting on 21 November 2022.

Erik Thedéen has been the director general at FI since October 2015 and will take over as the new head of the central bank on 1 January 2023. The process to recruit Thedéen's successor has begun.