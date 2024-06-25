Supporting Statement Of CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam Regarding Final Capital And Financial Reporting Comparability Determinations And Orders For Certain Non-U.S. Nonbank Swap Dealers In Japan, Mexico, EU, And The UK

I support the Commission’s approval of four comparability determinations and related orders finding that the capital and financial reporting requirements in Japan, Mexico, the European Union (France and Germany), and the United Kingdom (for swap dealers (SDs) designated for prudential supervision by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)) are comparable to the Commission’s capital and financial reporting requirements applicable to nonbank SDs. These are the first comparability determinations that the Commission has finalized for applications filed following the July 2020 adoption of its regulatory framework for substituted compliance for non-U.S. domiciled nonbank SDs.[1] There are currently 15 non-U.S. nonbank SDs that are eligible to comply with these conditional orders: three in Japan; three in Mexico; two in Germany and one in France for the EU; and six in the UK that are PRA-designated.

As part of the process leading to the Commission’s final comparability determinations and orders, Commission staff engaged in a thorough analysis of each foreign jurisdictions’ capital and financial reporting frameworks and considered the public comments received on the proposed determinations and orders. Based on those reviews, the Commission has determined that the respective foreign jurisdictions’ rules are comparable in purpose and effect, and achieve comparable outcomes, to the CFTC’s capital and financial reporting rules. Specifically, the Commission considered the scope and objectives of the foreign regulators’ capital adequacy and financial reporting requirements; the ability of those regulators to supervise and enforce compliance with their respective capital and financial reporting requirements; and other facts or circumstances the Commission deemed relevant for each of the applications.

In certain instances, the Commission found that a foreign jurisdiction’s rules impose stricter standards. In limited circumstances, where the Commission concluded that a foreign jurisdiction lacks comparable and comprehensive requirements on a specific issue, the Commission included a targeted condition designed to impose an equally stringent standard. The Commission has issued the final orders consistent with its authority to issue a comparability determination with the conditions it deems appropriate. These conditions aim to ensure that the orders only apply to nonbank SDs that are eligible for substituted compliance in these respective jurisdictions and that those non-U.S. nonbank SDs comply with the foreign country’s capital and financial reporting requirements as well as certain additional capital, financial reporting, recordkeeping, and regulatory notice requirements. This approach acknowledges that jurisdictions may adopt unique approaches to achieving comparable outcomes. As a result, the Commission has focused on whether the applicable foreign jurisdiction’s capital and financial reporting requirements achieve comparable outcomes to the corresponding Commission requirements for nonbank SDs, not whether they are comparable in every aspect or contain identical elements.

With these comparability determinations, the Commission fully retains its enforcement and examination authority as well as its ability to obtain financial and event specific reporting to maintain direct oversight of nonbank SDs located in these four jurisdictions. The avoidance of duplicative requirements without a commensurate benefit to the Commission’s oversight function reflects the Commission’s approach to recognizing the global nature of the swap markets with dually-registered SDs that operate in multiple jurisdictions, which mandate prudent capital and financial reporting requirements. This is, however, an added benefit and not the Commission’s sole justification for issuing these comparability determinations.

The comparability orders will become effective upon their publication in the Federal Register. For several order conditions, the Commission is granting an additional compliance period of 180 calendar days. To rely on a comparability order, an eligible non-U.S. nonbank SD must notify the Commission of its intention to satisfy the Commission’s capital and financial requirements by substituted compliance and receive a Commission confirmation before relying on a determination.

I appreciate the hard work and dedication of the staff in the Market Participants Division over the past several years to propose and finalize these four determinations. I also thank the staff in the Office of the General Counsel and the Office of International Affairs for their support on these matters.

