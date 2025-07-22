Supporting EU's Energy Infrastructure Through Planning And Financing - ACER Calls For Greater Consistency In European Electricity Network Plans

As the EU accelerates its transition to renewable energy, electricity networks must keep pace with rising demand, decentralised generation and growing cross-border flows. Strategic grid investments play an important role in advancing this transition and ensuring a reliable and efficient energy system.

To support this, ACER publishes its Opinion on the alignment between national and EU-level electricity network development plans, highlighting the need for greater consistency.

What are electricity network plans?

To guide future grid investments, transmission system operators (TSOs) in each Member State regularly prepare national Network Development Plans (NDPs). At the European level, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) publishes the Ten-Year Network Development Plan (EU TYNDP), which addresses cross-border infrastructure needs.

Ensuring consistency between these national and European plans is key for timely and efficient grid development. It also plays an important role in broader EU efforts, including the upcoming European Grids Package, aimed at modernising electricity infrastructure and enabling a more integrated energy system.

Key trends identified:

Alignment between national and EU plans improved thanks to strengthened national regulators’ role, expanded consultations and better coordination on timelines and scenarios.

Misaligned planning cycles, TYNDP projects not reflected in national plans and limited data transparency risk hindering efficient and coordinated grid development.

Read more.