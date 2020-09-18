Supervisory Board Of Deutsche Börse AG Extends Executive Board Mandates Of Thomas Book And Stephan Leithner

At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG made an early extension to the Executive Board mandates of Thomas Book and Stephan Leithner, for five years until end of June 2026.
Thomas Book (49) is responsible for the Executive Board division Trading & Clearing, which includes the cash market with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the derivatives exchange Eurex, Eurex Clearing, the foreign exchange trading platform 360T, the energy and commodity business of the EEX Group and the market data business.
Stephan Leithner (54) is responsible for the Executive Board division Pre- & Post-Trading. This includes the post-trading services provider Clearstream as well as the index and analytics business Qontigo, which is responsible for the DAX and STOXX indices.
Both have been members of the Executive Board since July 2018. Their current contracts run until end of June 2021.