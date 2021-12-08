Supervisory Board Of Deutsche Börse AG Extends Executive Board Mandate Of Gregor Pottmeyer

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG made an extension to the Executive Board mandate of Gregor Pottmeyer (59), for three years until the end of September 2025.
In his function as Chief Financial Officer, Gregor Pottmeyer leads an area consisting of Group Organisational Services, Group Tax, Financial Accounting & Controlling, Investor Relations, Treasury as well as Risk Management.
Pottmeyer has been a member of the Executive Board since October 2009. His current contract runs until end of September 2022.