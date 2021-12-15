SunTec Joins IBM Z And Cloud Modernization Center To Help Clients Accelerate Their Journey To Hybrid Cloud - SunTec To Offer Xelerate To Help Clients Modernize With IBM Z

SunTec today announced it has joined the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center, a digital front door comprising tools, training and ecosystem partners to help IBM Z clients accelerate the modernization of their applications, data and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.
Through this collaboration, SunTec will empower banks to seamlessly integrate an intelligent middle layer with their existing core banking application platform by co-locating its Xelerate application on the IBM Z and LinuxONE systems. SunTec will also help banks to leverage existing investments in the infrastructure, without compromising on key areas such as security, performance, reliability, scalability, and maintainability. This co-location approach is designed to help banks achieve agility to scale up key business functions like product and revenue management, billing and statements management, and partner ecosystem management and monetization.
Banks will be able to leverage this solution to help enhance their ability to address customer needs and expectations to help elevate customer experience. The solution will allow banks to access a single platform-based view of customer relationships, across different lines of business and multiple geographies since transactional core banking applications and data also run on the same IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE systems.
According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value survey, “The hybrid cloud platform advantage,” the value derived from a full hybrid, multi-cloud platform technology and operating model at scale is 2.5 times the value derived from a single platform, single cloud vendor approach. Further, an IBM hybrid cloud transformation that integrates IBM Z can extend up to 5x the value of a public cloud only approach.[1] According to a Hurwitz and Associates whitepaper sponsored by IBM[2], this value is derived by: business acceleration, developer productivity, infrastructure cost efficiency, regulatory, compliance and security, and deployment flexibility.
Commenting on this collaboration, Amit Dua, President Client Facing Groups, SunTec Business Solutions said, “With the increasing shift to a digital-first world, banks must build capabilities to anticipate customer needs and expectations to deepen customer relationships and trust. Through our collaboration with IBM, we will empower banks to effectively leverage a hybrid multi-cloud strategy for their data, applications, and services. Our co-locating approach is designed to enable banks to leverage existing infrastructure investments and acquire functional benefits, without disrupting their existing core banking applications.”
The IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center brings together IBM’s decades of experience with innovative IBM methodologies, tools, training, global systems integrators, and technology partners to create and execute a roadmap that is engineered to lower risk and maximize business value. The Center offers clients a one-stop digital interface to schedule briefings, connect with partners, join workshops, speak to personnel with extensive domain experience and much more, designed to help clients fully realize and extend the value of their IBM Z environments. This interactive client digital journey showcases comprehensive access to resources, capabilities and guidance for business professionals, IT executives and developers alike. Through the Center, clients will gain access to a partner learning hub, including resources from SunTec and its cloud-based solutions to help companies adopt a digital-first and customer-first strategy.
“The pressure for organizations to accelerate transformation for speed and efficiency is greater than ever,” said Meredith Stowell, VP, IBM Z Ecosystem. “Collaborating with ecosystem partners like SunTec as part of the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center provides innovative capabilities and expertise to help joint clients in the design and execution of their modernization strategies.”
SunTec Business Solutions is part of IBM’s partner ecosystem to help IBM Z clients accelerate the in-place modernization of their applications, data, and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.
For more information about the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center, please visit https://ibm.biz/zandcloud