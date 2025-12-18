Sun Life Receives Authorisation To Establish Office In Dubai International Financial Centre

Sun Life, a leading provider of High Net Worth insurance solutions, today announced it will establish operations in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) following authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the independent regulator for business undertaken from and in DIFC, the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

Sun Life expects to commence operations from its DIFC office in December, led by Senior Executive Officer, Sameera Anand. The new presence in DIFC will strengthen Sun Life’s partnerships with local and regional brokers, ensuring they have direct access to Sun Life’s expertise and solutions to serve the unique needs of High Net Worth (HNW) and Ultra-HNW (UHNW) Clients across the Middle East.

“We are delighted to have received approval to join DIFC,” said Sujoy Ghosh, CEO, Sun Life High Net Worth. “This expansion brings us closer to our partners in the region and reinforces Sun Life's position as a global leader in HNW insurance. Our unparalleled expertise, financial strength, and comprehensive solutions make us the partner of choice for HNW and UHNW individuals seeking to protect and grow their wealth across generations.”

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority said: “We welcome Sun Life’s decision to operate from DIFC, underscoring our position as a global financial powerhouse. DIFC’s legal and regulatory clarity, tax efficiency and modern infrastructure give Sun Life confidence to grow their regional presence and access emerging markets from the Centre. Their global reach and strong financial strength rating will let the region’s HNW and UHNW clients secure and grow their wealth.”

Sun Life is a leading provider of HNW insurance solutions helping Clients worldwide to build, protect and preserve wealth across generations. With expert underwriting centres in Hong Kong, Singapore and Bermuda, Sun Life offers a comprehensive range of global solutions and access to 24-hour underwriting support.