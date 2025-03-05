Summary Of Commentary On Current Economic Conditions By Federal Reserve District

Commonly known as the Beige Book, this report is published eight times per year. Each Federal Reserve Bank gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions in its District through reports from Bank and Branch directors and interviews with key business contacts, economists, market experts, and other sources. The Beige Book summarizes this information by District and sector. An overall summary of the twelve district reports is prepared by a designated Federal Reserve Bank on a rotating basis.

2025 January 15: HTML | PDF March 5: HTML | PDF April 23 June 4 July 16 September 3 October 15 November 26