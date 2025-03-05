Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Summary Of Commentary On Current Economic Conditions By Federal Reserve District

Date 05/03/2025

Commonly known as the Beige Book, this report is published eight times per year. Each Federal Reserve Bank gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions in its District through reports from Bank and Branch directors and interviews with key business contacts, economists, market experts, and other sources. The Beige Book summarizes this information by District and sector. An overall summary of the twelve district reports is prepared by a designated Federal Reserve Bank on a rotating basis.

2025
January 15: HTML PDF
March 5: HTML | PDF
April 23
June 4
July 16
September 3
October 15
November 26
