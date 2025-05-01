Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 FEAS 30th Anniversary Conference

Sucden Financial Reports Improved 2024 Financial Results

Date 01/05/2025

Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has reported audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024, delivering increased profit, revenue and total net assets.

Sucden Financial Logo

Key highlights

2024

(£m)

2023

(£m)

Percentage

 increase

Profit before taxation     

36.7

23.8

54.6

Total net assets

181.1

169.0

7.1

Net revenue

85.2

69.7

22.1

"In 2024, Sucden Financial delivered a very positive performance across all key financial metrics, benefitting from supportive market conditions as well as the positive momentum we are building across the business. Our prudent organic growth strategy and significant investments in technology mean we are able to offer clients a growing range of services across FX, fixed income and commodities markets globally.

We are well positioned for the future with the stability and flexibility to support our clients in rapidly evolving market conditions."

Marc Bailey – Chief Executive Officer

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg FEAS_2025_MondioVisione_120x600-banner