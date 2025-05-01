Sucden Financial Reports Improved 2024 Financial Results

Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has reported audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024, delivering increased profit, revenue and total net assets.

Key highlights



2024 (£m) 2023 (£m) Percentage increase Profit before taxation 36.7 23.8 54.6 Total net assets 181.1 169.0 7.1 Net revenue 85.2 69.7 22.1

"In 2024, Sucden Financial delivered a very positive performance across all key financial metrics, benefitting from supportive market conditions as well as the positive momentum we are building across the business. Our prudent organic growth strategy and significant investments in technology mean we are able to offer clients a growing range of services across FX, fixed income and commodities markets globally.

We are well positioned for the future with the stability and flexibility to support our clients in rapidly evolving market conditions."

Marc Bailey – Chief Executive Officer