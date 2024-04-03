Successful Completion Of The Migration Of Borsa Italiana To The Optiq® Trading Platform

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced the successful completion of the migration of Italian derivatives trading to Optiq®, the third and final phase in the migration process of Borsa Italiana's markets onto Euronext’s state-of-the-art, proprietary trading platform Optiq®. This migration is the last in the ambitious integration plan of Italian markets onto the Euronext single trading platform, and was completed less than three years after the acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group.

The migration of Borsa Italiana to Optiq® has been conducted with the ultimate objective of maximising the reciprocal benefits of Euronext the harmonisation process and minimising disruption for the Italian markets and other markets in the Group.

This key achievement of the “Growth for Impact 2024” strategic plan in 2024 is core to Euronext’s ambition to build a single liquidity pool, powered by a single technology platform across its markets. The seamless integration of Borsa Italiana’s markets onto the Optiq® platform ensures a harmonised trading environment and streamlined access to a full suite of services for investors and issuers alike. This convergence enhances market efficiency and reinforces Euronext's position as the leading listing and trading venue in Europe.

Euronext remains on track to deliver the last major milestone in the “Growth for Impact 2024” strategic plan during the course of 2024: the expansion of Euronext Clearing to Euronext listed financial derivatives and commodities derivatives by Q3 2024. Together with the migration of Italian derivatives to Optiq®, this will contribute significantly to reaching the targeted €115 million synergies by end of 2024.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said, “We are very proud of this achievement for which Euronext teams have worked very closely with our clients, partners and all our stakeholders. Euronext is the first and only market infrastructure to have a fully consolidated trading platform across its equity and derivatives markets, acquired over the years. This milestone reaffirms our steadfast commitment to deliver complex migrations to further strengthen our single trading platform, harmonised rule book and single liquidity pool model. Now that the migration of the derivatives trading of Borsa Italiana is completed, our team does focus on development and organic growth projects supported by our strong IT capabilities. As we continue to deliver innovative solutions and best-in-class services, Euronext reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of European capital markets. “

Fabrizio Testa, CEO of Borsa Italiana, said, “The migration of Borsa Italiana’s derivatives trading to Euronext’s Optiq® platform completes the ambitious integration plan and is a significant step forward for Italian capital markets. By joining Euronext’s single technology hosted in our Core Data Centre located near Bergamo, we are strengthening local and global markets and supporting a complementary business mix expansion, to the benefit of the enlarged Borsa Italiana & Euronext client base.”