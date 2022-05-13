Substrate AI To Start Trading On BME Growth On 17 May

It will become the third company to join this BME market in 2022

The company becomes the fifth to join this SME Growth market from the Pre-Market Environment, with an initial valuation of 95 million euros.

The Board of Directors of BME Growth has approved the listing of SUBSTRATE AI, after it received the favourable assessment report on its listing from the Coordination and Admission Committee.

It will start trading on Tuesday, 17 May.

SUBSTRATE AI will be the third company to join BME Growth so far this year and the fifth to join this SME Growth market from the Pre-Market Environment. This BME programme accompanies enterprises on their way to the stock markets with training and help in their adaptation to make the leap to the stock exchange. Currently, this programme has 41 companies (19 companies and 22 partners) that have already joined the acceleration and growth project.

The company's Board of Directors has set a reference value for each of its shares of 4.30 euros, which brings the total value of the company to 94.9 million euros.

The company's trading code will be "SAI". The company's Registered Advisor is Deloitte, while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.

Substrate AI defines itself as a Spanish Artificial Intelligence company that develops its own technology, based on reinforced knowledge agents that can be trained to perform a wide range of tasks. Created recently, the company will apply this technology to cases studies in the Fintech, Energy, HR, Agritech and Healthcare verticals.

The Informative Document on Substrate AI can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.