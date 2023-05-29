Study Guiding Principles And Put Them Into Practice – Shenzhen Stock Exchange Holds May 15th National Investor Protection Awareness Day Campaign

To carry out in depth the themed education of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and strive to achieve solid results in forging spirit, increasing wisdom, strengthening integrity and promoting action through study, SZSE held investor education and investor service series activities centering around the May 15th National Investor Protection Awareness Day. In this process, SZSE followed the overall plan of CSRC and took investors’ sense of gain and satisfaction as the starting point and ultimate purpose of efforts. With those activities, SZSE further ensured sound results in bringing tangible benefits to the people and addressing their concerns, intensified services for investors in remote areas, put forth efforts to improve the effectiveness of investor services, and helped promote high-quality development of listed companies.

Strengthening Investor Relations Management and Boosting High-quality Development of Listed Companies

Strengthening investor relations management is an important way to respect, hold in awe and protect investors and also an effective measure to improve the governance capability of listed companies and help them realize high-quality development. SZSE has recently taken a combination of measures to help listed companies strengthen investor relations management capability, enhance mutual trust and communication between investors and listed companies and facilitate the building of a sound ecosystem in which improvement in the quality of listed companies and growth in investor return mutually promote each other.

First, SZSE, together with the China Association for Public Companies (hereinafter referred to as “CAPCO”), held the General Election of the Third Investor Relations Management Committee & First Working Conference. Some 70 people including members of the Investor Relations Management Committee, representatives of listed companies and relevant experts attended the conference, shared practices and thoughts on investor relations management and discussed in depth existing problems and troubles in work and their solutions, promoting high-quality development of investor relations management. The conference also launched the CAPCO Best Practices of Investor Relations Management by Listed Companies, which aims to promote excellent experiences and practices of investor relations management and help form leading and demonstration effect.

Second, SZSE organized and held briefings on performance. With “Focus on High Quality, Guiding New Development” as the main theme and centering around six major topics including “New Achievements in Advanced Manufacturing” and “New Breakthroughs in Digital Economy”, SZSE organized some SZSE-listed companies to hold briefings on performance offline to help investors gain a comprehensive understanding of the listed companies and build a communication bridge that delivers value of the listed companies. So far, SZSE has held five briefings on performance. About 341 investors actively signed up for and attended the events on the spot and 600,000 investors participated via live streaming online. To support SZSE-listed companies holding briefings on performance, SZSE has provided venues in Shenzhen, Chengdu, etc. as well as channels for interaction on Easy IR. Meanwhile, SZSE has continuously improved the quality and effect of briefings on performance by revising the self-discipline regulation guide, holding themed training, etc.

Third, SZSE conducted a survey on investor relations management. The survey focused on the implementation results of the Guidelines on Investor Relations Management of Listed Companies and centered around the building of investor relations organizations and mechanisms, voluntary information disclosure, ESG practices and disclosure, effect of investor relations, new realities of investor relations against the backdrop of comprehensive implementation of the registration-based system, etc. Through the survey, SZSE has learned, in all respects and from multiple dimensions, the overall performance of SZSE-listed companies in investor relations management and the difficulties and pain points they’ve faced. The survey has provided reference for SZSE to further improve the overall investor relations management of SZSE-listed companies.

Continuing to Improve Service Efficiency with Investor Satisfaction as the Orientation

To ensure a solid job in bringing tangible benefits to the people and addressing their concerns and consolidate and deepen the practical activity themed by “Bring Tangible Benefits to the People”, SZSE developed plans and took solid steps with investor satisfaction as the orientation. Using the May 15th National Investor Protection Awareness Day as an opportunity, SZSE organized specific service events, continued to hold investor forums and surveys, further strengthened the publicity of the comprehensive registration-based IPO system reform, and put forth efforts to enhance investors’ sense of gain.

First, SZSE intensified investor services in remote areas. On the basis of previous efforts to serve investors in Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi and Guangxi, SZSE held 27 onsite events including Listed Companies’ Open House Program for Investors, Investor Education Lectures and Investor Education Salon in cooperation with CSRC offices in Guizhou, Tibet, Shaanxi and Xinjiang and CSDC. Those events served 1,110 investors on the spot. Meanwhile, SZSE organized off-site investors in those provinces to watch live streaming videos of the events online, linking the “last mile” of investor service and breaking the bottleneck of insufficient investor coverage in remote areas.

Second, SZSE rolled out the “nutritional knowledge package” of investor education. SZSE released more investor education products including “Focus on the Across-the-board Implementation of the Registration-based IPO System”, “SZSE Mainboard Investment Handbook” and “20th Anniversary Special of SZSE 100” and organized professional lecturers to teach knowledge and answer investors’ questions. Those efforts deepened investors’ understanding of the registration-based IPO system and increased their knowledge of relevant products such as SZSE indices, ETFs and publicly offered REITs. Meanwhile, SZSE planned and produced the image-text interpretation products “Understand Auditor’s Reports” and “A Mini-encyclopedia of Prospectuses”. Regarding the knowledge that investors are confused about, SZSE provided investor education products that investors can understand, remember and use. Since this May, SZSE has rolled out 22 investor education products in total, which have had 602,000 clicks, and has distributed 3,345 materials in kind including poster foldouts of the comprehensive registration-based IPO system reform and manuals.

Third, SZSE held investor forums in depth. SZSE organized 11 investor forums in Shenzhen, Anhui, Guizhou, Tibet, Shaanxi, Xinjiang, etc. Centering around such aspects as the impact of the registration-based IPO system on investors, the readability of company announcements, the innovation in exchange-traded products, the management of investor relations, the knowledge and service of investor education, etc., SZSE has collected more than 60 investor concerns, actively surveyed the content, forms and quality of services based on investors’ opinions and advice, and studied and analyzed weak areas in investor service and the directions for improvement.

Forming Synergy with Relevant Parties to Popularize Investor Education

First, SZSE held an investor education cooperation seminar and reached a consensus on cooperation with the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University, CSRC Shenzhen Office and CITIC Securities regarding talent training, discipline development and academic research. The cooperation aims to promote investor education to be included into the national education system and jointly cultivate builders and participants of the modern capital market with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

Second, SZSE carried out the public-service publicity to prevent illegal securities activities with CSRC Shenzhen Office. The two parties displayed public-service advertisements on prevention of prevent illegal securities activities at subway stations of Shenzhen, curtain walls of landmark buildings, cable TV, TV channel of finance and economics, etc. and organized market experts to record investor education videos on prevention of illegal securities activities. The publicity activity provided investor education knowledge to the public in a more approachable and more convenient manner, expanded the coverage of investor education, and strengthened the investment risk awareness of the public.

Third, SZSE initiated the joint investor protection action with Securities Times, etc. By making use of the six major channels of newspaper, website, mobile application, Weibo, WeChat and We Media, the action integrated quality investor education resources, strengthened the effectiveness of investor education publicity, and better cultivated rational investors.

Next, SZSE will firmly follow the general requirements of the themed education of “studying guiding principles, strengthening the Party nature, stressing practice and making new achievements” and use investor satisfaction as an important criterion to reflect the effect of the themed education. We will continue to hold investor forums, conduct surveys, promote and refine investor relations management of listed companies, and improve the quality and efficiency of investor service in remote areas. We will take solid steps to transform survey results into concrete measures to solve problems and improve routine work, ensure a good job in the latter half of the survey and research, and promote in-depth implementation of investor education and service with a high level of ideological, political and action consciousness.