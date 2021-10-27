Stoiclane Acquires Lender's Valuation Services - Partnership Supports LVS’ Objective To Grow Into One Of The Largest Appraisal Management Companies In The U.S.

StoicLane, a long-term growth platform making controlling and strategic minority investments in the Finance, Insurance & Real Estate (“FIRE”) verticals, today announced that it has closed on a majority stake in appraisal management company Lender’s Valuation Services (“LVS”). StoicLane and LVS intend to work together to drive innovation and growth in the appraisal industry.
“This is an exciting chapter for LVS, and we look forward to entering this next stage of our growth with StoicLane as our partner,” said Tiffany Wojcik, President, and CEO of LVS. “StoicLane’s confidence in and support of our business is an indication of the exciting innovation and elevated customer experience to come.”
This acquisition is the first of StoicLane’s mortgage services platform, which seeks to serve mortgage originators with tech-enabled, customer-centric mortgage closing solutions.
“We’re thrilled to work closely with LVS’ exceptional leadership team, including Tiffany Wojcik and Matt Wojcik, as we support their objective to grow into one of the largest appraisal management companies in the U.S.,” said Al Goldstein, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of StoicLane. “We see a significant growth opportunity and look forward to working with LVS as they continue to innovate within the appraisal industry.”
Berkery, Noyes & Co., LLC served as financial advisor for LVS and Sidereal Capital Group served as an advisor to StoicLane.