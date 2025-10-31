Stock Markets Steering Committee Of Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX)

We inform you that the Stock Markets Steering Committee of the Athens Exchange, during its meeting today, approved the amendment of ATHEX BoD Resolution No. 12 titled “Stock Futures on ATHEX Stocks of the Big Cap Market Segment". The said amendment concerns Article 8, “Rules on Adjustment of Contract Rights and Obligations in cases of Corporate Action”, and specifically the case of conversion of the underlying shares into new securities, when the exchange ratio is 1 to 1.

Accordingly, based on the above amendment, and subject to the completion of the required approvals and the publication of the relevant announcements by Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. and Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A., regarding the forthcoming corporate actions:

On the shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., due to its merger by absorption by Eurobank S.A., and

On the shares of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A., due to its merger by absorption by Piraeus Bank S.A.,

We inform you that the trading of the new series of Stock Futures will take place on the underlying shares EUROB and TPEIR, respectively, with a differentiation in the previous trading symbol and the transfer of all existing positions to the new Stock Futures.