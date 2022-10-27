Sterling Trading Tech Selected By Avenue Securities To Bring Brazilian Investors Unprecedented Access To U.S. Markets

Leading U.S.-based broker-dealer for Brazilian retail investors will utilize Sterling’s ecosystem of equities trading solutions with sophisticated trading functionality.

CHICAGO, October 27, 2022 – Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of order management systems, risk and margin tools and trading platforms to the capital markets worldwide, today announced it has signed with Avenue Securities, a groundbreaking U.S. digital brokerage serving retail investors in Brazil, to provide its suite of technology solutions to offer Brazilian investors sophisticated trading tools and functionality to trade the U.S. markets.

Founded in 2018 and based in Miami, Avenue is the leader in Brazilian investments abroad. Avenue is an online brokerage that provides easy access for Brazilian retail investors interested in securities traded on U.S. exchanges. The firm is the largest broker-dealer in the U.S. for Brazilians, currently serving more than 600,000 Brazilian investors who have discovered the opportunities of the American financial markets through Avenue.

Avenue will utilize all three product lines in the Sterling ecosystem: Trading platforms (via web and mobile access), OMS and the post-trade Risk and Margin system. Sterling’s suite of technology solutions will additionally allow Avenue to fully integrate U.S. equities into their backend infrastructure for order routing and risk capabilities, and options trading will soon be available as well.

“To unlock the full potential of the U.S. market for Brazilian investors, we knew we needed to find a fully integrated solution,” said Alexandre Artmann, Chief Operating Officer for Avenue. “Sterling’s cutting-edge technology and unparalleled reputation drew us to the firm, and we’re excited for this partnership to take our U.S. equities offering to the next level.”

“We designed the Sterling ecosystem to cover the full trade lifecycle,” said Andrew Actman, Managing Director of Business Development at STT. “We’re pleased to help Avenue expand their business and their offering to investors through our suite of solutions needed for them to fully participate in the U.S. market.”

Sterling’s products power many of the world’s leading brokers, clearing firms and investment managers. Its white labeled trading platforms allow clients to create an integrated platform ecosystem that is tailored to their needs. The Sterling OMS includes account management, extensive connectivity solutions, compliance checks and reporting within a highly scalable infrastructure. Sterling’s Risk and Margin solutions are a cloud-based full suite of tools that monitor market and regulatory risk in real-time, for both simple and advanced portfolios. The firm’s SaaS-based, broker-neutral offering covers US equities, options, and futures in the US, Canada, Brazil and Hong Kong.