Sterling Expands Risk & Margin Service With Fixed Income Support - Continues Asset Class Expansion To Meet Client Demand

This new capability allows clients to assess how fixed income securities contribute to portfolio values and margin requirements and stress-test their securities against interest rate shocks to determine their portfolio risk exposure. Sterling will use standard FINRA margin requirements for fixed income securities while allowing for overrides at the company or account level.



In addition to its multi-asset coverage, SRM delivers advanced analytics through a RaaS (Risk-as-a-Service) model, enabling firms to monitor client Reg T, portfolio margin and custom house policy requirements in real-time. Clients gain access to advanced post-execution risk analytics for U.S. and global equities, options and futures along with secure FINRA reporting. SRM seamlessly integrates with the Sterling OMS platform for a unified experience.



Said Brian Saldeen, CFA, Senior Product Manager – Risk & Margin, at Sterling: “Firms must have the tools to effectively manage their risk across all asset classes, especially as yields rise and fixed income exposure increases. We understand their need to measure and mitigate risk in a highly regulated environment. Our approach integrates asset classes, risk exposure, and regulatory compliance into a single, comprehensive offering.”



Continuing its commitment to innovation and excellence across its product suite, Sterling will also expand capabilities to include mutual funds.