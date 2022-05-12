STEPN Dual Tokens GMT And GST Launch On Bitfinex

Bitfinex (https://www.bitfinex.com/), a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, announced today that it will be listing GMT and GST, the tokens which power the STEPN ecosystem.

STEPN is a health and fitness app where users are able to earn tokens by walking, jogging or running on a daily basis once they purchase NFT sneakers from the STEPN marketplace. There is also a gaming element that encourages users to find and drop ‘treasure boxes’ during their physical activity. By doing so, STEPN aims to motivate users to live a healthy lifestyle, while also discouraging usage of high carbon emission vehicles and thus combating climate change.

The STEPN application employs a dual token economy model with Green Metaverse Token (GMT) and Green Satoshi Token (GST). GMT is the native governance token and the primary store of value for STEPN investors. GST is used for various in-app game activities such as minting.

“We are excited to add GMT and GST to the growing list of tokens available on the Bitfinex platform,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex. “The impressive growth potential of the STEPN app indicates, once again, the innovative nature of the digital token economy as it strives to incentivise individuals to achieve their fitness goals.”

For access to GMT and GST on Bitfinex, users can visit https://www.bitfinex.com/.

