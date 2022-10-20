Stephen Johnston Appointed Managing Director, Client Delivery Operations, Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions

Broadridge has hired Stephen Johnston as Managing Director, Client Delivery Operations for Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions (FCS). Stephen will be responsible for all of the client servicing operations of the Fund Communication Solutions business, with Service Leads as his direct reports, and will be supported by FCS’s teams that span Ireland, UK, India and Poland.

Stephen joins Broadridge from State Street, where he was the CEO of State Street’s Irish legal entity IFSI (International Fund Services Ireland), responsible for managing a team of 850 onshore and 2,000 offshore employees, as well as managing the company’s governance and regulatory profile.

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Stephen has more than 30 years’ experience and extensive knowledge in the global financial services industry, skilled at managing people, identifying issues and improving and adapting processes in a dynamic environment, as well as creating and maintaining a balance between innovation and regulation.

“I am delighted to welcome Stephen to the team. His appointment will bring a wealth of experience in operational improvement and client relationship management, building on our already leading deep fund expertise, agile technology and client-focused values,” said Arun Sarwal, CEO of Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions. “We look forward to having Stephen add to our strong leadership team and driving Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions’ success in supporting fund data, document production and distribution, and regulatory reporting needs.”