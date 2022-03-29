Stephan Müller Joins Broadridge As Managing Director, Germany

Broadridge has appointed Stephan Müller as Managing Director for Germany. Based in Frankfurt, Müller will join Broadridge’s International Leadership Team and will be responsible for leading and growing Broadridge’s overall business in Germany, across all solution lines in its Global Technology and Operations portfolio and its Investor Communication Solutions, as well as managing Broadridge’s Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) business and financial messaging services.
A highly experienced and respected senior member of the German banking community, Stephan Müller joins Broadridge from Commerzbank AG where he held a succession of divisional board member roles including for Banking Operations, CIO and, most recently, Transaction Banking. Previously at Dresdner Bank he was CIO for Corporate and Private Clients, and prior to that, Global Head of Transaction Banking & Customer Service.
“We are actively engaged with a growing number of banks and financial institutions in Germany and the broader European region who are seeking modern technology solutions and mutualised, shared services to capture new revenue opportunities while responding to a challenging combination of mandatory change, heightened regulatory scrutiny and ageing technology architectures,” said Samir Pandiri, President of Broadridge International. “Stephan brings strong, inspirational leadership, extensive experience and deep market knowledge that will be fundamental to our solution and service provision as we embark on the next stage of our regional growth trajectory.”