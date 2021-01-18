Stellantis Lists On Euronext Paris - Market Capitalisation Of €39.2bn

Euronext today welcomes Stellantis, one of the world leaders in the automobile industry, to Compartment A of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ticker code: STLA). The Stellantis shares will also begin trading today on Borsa Italiana in Milan and on 19 January on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Stellantis was formed on 16 January 2021 as a result of the historic merger between the French group Peugeot S.A. (PSA) and the US-Italian Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), creating a company with significant scale. The new group unites 14 car brands and employs more than 400,000 people. Stellantis aims to propose different, sustainable and agile mobility solutions, drawing on the experience of its teams around the world, its historical expertise and its strong geographical presence.
Stellantis's listing on Euronext Paris stock market was completed through the admission to trading on 18 January 2021 of its 3,119,934,695 common shares, through the direct listing procedure. The reference price was set at €12.570 per share. Market capitalisation was €39.2bn on the day of listing.
Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said during the virtual celebration of the listing: “Today is the day where Stellantis is born. We are very proud of the listing of Stellantis shares on Euronext and warmly thank all of our more than 99% shareholders and institutional investors who have made this momentous occasion possible. From this day forward, we will leverage the benefits of this €25 billion merger to deliver a strong performance and further enhance shareholder value based on our unmatched competitive advantages. Both FCA and PSA managements have demonstrated their capability to execute their plan. You can trust our ability to deliver on our commitment.”
John Elkann, Chairman, said: "This historic first day of trading of Stellantis shares on Euronext marks the beginning of an era of extraordinary opportunity for our company. These are challenging but exciting times in our industry, with change as rapid as at any point since its foundation over a century ago. Stellantis begins life with the leadership, the resources, the diversity and the knowhow with which to build something truly unique and something great, providing our customers with outstanding vehicles and mobility solutions, creating consistent value for all of our stakeholders.”
About Stellantis: Stellantis is one of the world’s leading carmakers and is guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement for everyone with distinctive, appealing, versatile and affordable mobility solutions. The Group’s greatest strength lies in its sustainable performance, the rich backgrounds and wide-ranging talents working around the world as well as its inspiring heritage and geographic leadership. Stellantis will leverage its broad-based and iconic brand portfolio , founded by visionaries who infused its marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to its employees and customers today. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, and create added value for all stakeholders as well as the society in which it operates.