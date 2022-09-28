Steinberg & Cooper Consulting Ltd/Steinberg & Cooper Private Limited Company: BaFin Investigates Offer To Buy Purported Shares In “Porsche AG”

Steinberg & Cooper Consulting Ltd, London – also operating under the name Steinberg & Cooper Private Limited Company – makes unsolicited contact with German investors and offers purported shares in “Porsche AG” for purchase. The company has an online presence with its website steinbergcooper.com, where it also advertises time deposit investments (“investment packages”). BaFin would like to point out that this company is not authorised to offer shares or time deposit investments. The pre-market purchase offers for shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F . Porsche Aktiengesellschaft do not come from Volkswagen AG or any one of its subsidiaries.

There has recently been an increase in reports of attempted fraud involving offers to buy shares in well-known companies. However, these shares are not delivered to the clients after payment is made, and the offerors can no longer be reached; in some cases, the offered shares do not even exist.