SteelEye Presented With Fifth Industry Award In 2020 - Wins Best RegTech Solution At The HFM European Technology Summit

SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm, has been recognised as the Best RegTech Solution by HFM Global, announced at yesterday’s European Technology Summit.
The HFM European Hedge Fund Technology Awards celebrate firms that have delivered innovative and exceptional technological products and services to the hedge fund industry over the past 12 months.
SteelEye’s RegTech suite enables clients to not only meet their regulatory obligations through a single platform, but also to save cost, free-up time and gain new value from compliance.
The Financial Services landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade. Regulatory change has happened at such speed that most firms have been at risk of falling short of their obligations. To address this challenge, SteelEye delivers a comprehensive, far-reaching solution that simplifies regulatory compliance across a range of mandates such as MiFID II, EMIR, MAR, Dodd-Frank and SM&CR.
SteelEye enables this by capturing and normalising clients’ trade, order, communications, market and reference data on a single platform and then applying its extensive RegTech suite, which covers MiFID II and EMIR reporting, trade surveillance and market abuse detection, communications capture and surveillance, best execution and transaction cost analysis, record keeping, eDiscovery, trade reconstruction, analytics and more.
As a result, hedge funds can effortlessly comply with a range of their obligations, consolidate systems and vendors, and unleash the power of their data – gaining new value from their compliance processes.
“SteelEye minimises previously labour intensive and complex regulatory requirements by compiling client data in a way that provides enhanced compliance control and unmatchable business insight,” said Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye. “With SteelEye, hedge funds are empowered to meet all their regulatory obligations through a single platform whilst future-proofing themselves in a world that is constantly changing and evolving.”
Other awards attained by SteelEye in 2020 include:
- Best Regulatory Reporting Solution – HFM European Services Awards 2020
- Best Solution for Records Retention – RegTech Insight Awards 2020
- Best Reporting Platform or Service for the Sell-Side – WatersTechnology Sell-Side Technology Awards 2020
- Best Trade Reporting Solution – TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2020