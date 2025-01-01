Steel Producer Floated Shares On Tehran Securities Exchange

A new company was listed on Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE): Sirjan Iranian Steel Company made its stock market debut on Wednesday, 1st January 2025.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 5.950 billion shares, equivalent to 7% of the stocks of Sirjan Iranian Steel Company were offered to the public investors at Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE) under the ticker name “SSCO1” in the sector of “Basic Metal” on Wednesday, 1st January 2025.

TSE’s market department announced that the shares were assigned to participants of the IPO at the price of IRR 3,294 per share through a price discovery method. The number of participants in this offering was 1,447,425 and a maximum of 5,120 shares were allocated to each trading code.

Furthermore, 8% of the company’s shares will be allocated to the market makers of this equity, outside the official trading session.

It is worth mentioning that the newly listed share has a 35% annual return insurance for SSCO’s initial shareholders.

