"Staying The Course For Asia's Transition To A Climate-Resilient Future" - Opening Address By Mr Chia Der Jiun, Managing Director, Monetary Authority Of Singapore, At The FAST Conference 2025 On 7 May 2025

Ladies and Gentlemen,

1. A very good morning. It is my pleasure to welcome you today to the FAST Conference 2025.First, please let me acknowledge our partners for the FAST conference, Mr Cheng Wai Keung, Deputy Chairman of Temasek and Ms Susan Chan, Head of Asia Pacific of BlackRock.

2. We are facing a more uncertain path ahead for climate action than at any time in the last five years:

There is greater uncertainty in global commitments to timely transition.

Global private sector coalitions for climate action are also seeing a pullback. Many financial institutions have withdrawn from net zero alliances, and these alliances themselves have revised their objectives.

Global corporate investment more generally may also turn more cautious amid heightened trade and economic uncertainty.

3. On the positive side:

COP29 saw broad agreement to enhance cooperation in such areas as carbon markets and climate adaptation, as well as new goals to channel financing to developing countries;

Many countries have submitted their 2035 NDCs, reaffirming a steady pathway towards their net zero goals; and

Many major financial institutions have affirmed continued commitment to their net zero targets.

4. We are meeting at a critical time. It is now even more important to bring together leaders across policy, finance and the real economy, to advance concrete approaches and solutions that will maintain the course for climate action and the region’s transition to a climate-resilient and nature-positive future.

Enabling the Energy Transition in Asia

5. In Asia, enabling energy transition will be key to transitioning our economies.

Asia’s demand for electricity is projected to rise at an annual rate of 4% until 2035 , driven by end-use sectors such as transport, industry and buildings.

6. While energy demand is still growing, the good news is that in parts of Asia, renewable energy already makes up a significant share of the energy mix, supported by falling costs.

Wind and solar generation capacity in China has already exceeded fossil fuel-based thermal power capacity for the first time in March this year.

Countries such as the Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia are also seeing lower renewable energy costs than that of coal-generated energy.

7. There is an opportunity to drive the deployment of renewable energy and develop the infrastructure and solutions to support growth in Asian economies in a sustainable and resilient manner.

The IEA expects renewable energy to supply more than half of Asia’s increased electricity demand.

The increase in demand for electricity will catalyse a corresponding demand for supporting infrastructure and solutions. Earlier this year, ASEAN foreign ministers reaffirmed the commitment to operationalise the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) by 2045.

Almost S$1.1 trillion in financing is estimated to be needed over the next decade to ramp up renewable energy capacity, upgrade existing power grid infrastructure, and invest in battery storage systems.