Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

Statistics From Nasdaq Nordic Exchange October 2025

Date 03/11/2025

Monthly statistics including stock and derivative statistics

  • Volumes and Market cap
  • Most traded companies
  • Most active members
  • Listings and member

Attachments:
Statistics_October_2025_summary_.pdf

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach