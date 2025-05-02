Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Statistics From Nasdaq Nordic Exchange April 2025

Date 02/05/2025

Monthly statistics including stock and derivative statistics;

  • Volumes and Market cap
  • Most traded companies
  • Most active members
  • Listings and member

Attachments:
Statistics_April_2025_summary_.pdf

