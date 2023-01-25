Statement On The Prohibition Against Conflicts Of Interest In Certain Securitizations Re-Proposal, SEC Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw Jan. 25, 2023

The Commission is proposing to implement Section 621 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.[1] Even though it has been said frequently, I’d like to commend the work of so many tireless advocates, public servants, and elected officials in shepherding through a statute to protect American investors and their families, and to reduce the likelihood of a recurrence of the events that led up to the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2008. And I also want to applaud the Commission staff for ensuring that Dodd-Frank, and all of our relevant statutes, are faithfully and meaningfully implemented.

Today’s re-proposal is designed to address certain conflicts of interest that may arise when assets, such as loan obligations in the form of mortgages or student debt, are pooled together and then effectively converted into a new financial instrument that is sold to investors as an asset backed security.[2] More specifically, Section 621 prohibits the sponsors and other entities involved in the creation and sale of asset backed securities from engaging in transactions that materially conflict with investors’ interests. [3] In 2011, when the Commission first proposed this rule, a commenter explained that asset backed securities offerings present a different set of considerations than when a public corporation issues equity or debt. With a publicly traded company there are current and periodic reporting requirements and the value of the transaction is measured in the context of an ongoing business.[4] While pieces of those elements may be present in a securitization, the key actors driving the structure of the transaction are financial intermediaries, who make money off of the securitization process itself. And, as we were all witness to in 2008, these intermediaries might be incentivized to, essentially, bet against the performance of an asset backed security that they created or sold.[5] Working in conjunction with other rules we have adopted to date, today’s re-proposal is an important limit on that kind of blatant conflict of interest.

But, as is the case with all of our rulemakings, how we define the scope translates into how meaningful and effective the rule will be in practice. In today’s re-proposal, the staff thoughtfully defined the scope of the entities involved that would be subject to the prohibition, the timeframe of the prohibition, what constitutes conflicted transactions, and provides statutorily required exceptions for hedging, liquidity, and market-making. I look forward to reviewing the comment file on all of these definitions.

That being said, I am particularly interested in feedback on the request for comment on the use of information barriers for entities involved in the securitization process, and whether information barriers can be effectively designed and implemented to eliminate potential conflicts of interest. Would these information barriers even faithfully implement the statute?[6] I am also curious whether the definition of market maker in the re-proposal is the right one to capture bona fide market-making activity.[7] Are the criteria used too broad? Should we consider a narrower definition?

I look forward to working with the public and the staff on adopting this important rule. As always, I have an open door and encourage investors, market participants, and all interested parties to come and speak to me about their comment letters and views on the re-proposal.

I also want to thank all of the staff who have worked on this, including Ben Meeks and Rolaine Bancroft for their engagement with my team along with all others in the Division of Corporation Finance, the Office of the General Counsel, the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, Office of Municipal Securities, and my fellow Commissioners and their staff.