Statement On The Enhancement And Standardization Of Climate-Related Disclosures For Investors, SEC Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw, March 21, 2022

Today marks an important and long-awaited step forward for the Securities and Exchange Commission. While other jurisdictions and independent bodies have made significant strides to provide investors and companies with a basic framework for climate-related disclosures,[1] for too long we have left the U.S. markets to rely solely on outdated and outmoded guidance.[2]
In that vacuum, companies and investors fend for themselves. Companies do not know which regime to follow, what information to disclose, and how best to disclose it. Investors try to figure out how to compare different regimes, how to use discordant information, and how to discern whether it’s even accurate. All the while, these data have become more important than ever to investors as they make their investment and voting decisions.[3] The result has been frustration -- with companies making disparate climate disclosures that vary in scope, specificity, location, and reliability;[4] and investors who do not have accurate, reliable, and comparable information.
As a Commissioner, it is not my job to decide for millions of investors what information is material to them.[5] Rather, it is my job to listen and engage with investors and the markets. It’s to protect investors and to help ensure the fair and efficient allocation of resources. It’s to help provide ground-rules for disclosures so the market and investors can operate effectively.[6] And, what is abundantly clear after reviewing the comment file for months, and listening to investors and companies for years, is that it’s time to modernize and standardize.[7]
To that end, the proposed rule would, by improving the total mix of available data, empower investors to make more informed decisions. Additionally, with standardized disclosures, investors and their advisers can both track data over time and effectively compare data across companies and sectors. This proposal also offers needed modernization while providing flexibility to adapt to a constantly changing market. With the rest of my time today, I will discuss a few examples from the proposal that facilitate these improvements.
****
First and foremost, the proposal is carefully and thoughtfully calibrated to ensure that the information being disclosed is what investors need to make their allocation and voting decisions. In fact, a number of corporations are disclosing much of this information already, but the proposal enhances those disclosures in meaningful ways.
As one example, in their financial statements companies would need to separate out and disclose the impact of physical risks, transition risks, and certain other company-identified climate-related risks on their bottom line. [8] In other words, a company would need to reflect the impact of physical risks, such as a severe ice storm or hurricane, on their line items such as revenue, assets, and liabilities and provide contextual information about how that measure was derived.[9] Such risks could also prompt complementary qualitative disclosure on how future hurricane seasons may impact the company’s business in the short-, medium-, and long-term.[10] Additionally, once such a physical risk is identified, companies would need to tell investors details about the properties and operations subject to that risk,[11] shedding light on that risk, rather than burying it.[12] These disclosures would provide much needed clarity.[13]
Providing clarity and a meaningful baseline for climate-related disclosures represent important progress, but the information also has to be accurate and reliable. Ensuring the quality of these data has consistently been one of the biggest challenges to investors and industry.[14] In this vein, the proposal responds to the numerous and clear calls for an outside, impartial check on greenhouse gas emissions (“GHG”) disclosures.[15] In response to those calls, the proposal requires that Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions[16] be disclosed separately and, for the largest companies, be subject to limited assurance by an independent party one fiscal year after compliance with the rule.[17] After an additional two fiscal years, there would be a step-up to a more thorough independent party review called reasonable assurance.[18] These independent party reviews are certainly a meaningful step in promoting accuracy and reliability for obvious reasons. Companies want to attract and retain investments, which can pose a conflict when companies have to disclose negative information. Including an independent review reduces that conflict and yields higher quality and more reliable data.[19]
Moving forward we will need to make crucial decisions about how best to bring robust accountability to emissions disclosures and whether we have properly calibrated the scope of such disclosures.[20] Investors have noted that GHG emissions disclosures are material[21] and necessary[22] in their capital allocation and voting decisions. Therefore accuracy, comparability, and reliability are of utmost importance. The events that led to the passage of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, and the ensuing 20 years, serve as a constant reminder of the importance of a vigorous gatekeeping function.[23] Here, a robust gatekeeping function would help ensure that the disclosed information is what it says it is. I encourage commenters to review these parts of the release with added attention, and to engage the Commission with your views.
Finally, there has been an increase in net-zero pledges from companies.[24] Investors have noted that without more specific, standardized, and reliable disclosures, it will be difficult to assess and measure the progress companies make toward achieving what they have pledged.[25] Importantly, if a company includes Scope 3 emissions—emissions indirectly attributable to the organization through its value chain —in a GHG reduction target or goal, then it must disclose its Scope 3 emissions.[26]
Further, the proposal would require disclosure on the use of carbon offsets. Carbon offsets are credits for emissions reductions purchased from an outside project. The company can then use the credit to count as a reduction of its emissions footprint, without changing the emissions it produces from its operations and business. If such offsets have been used as part of a company’s target or goal, the company would be required to disclose the amount of carbon reduction represented by the offset and information about the source of the offset.[27] Essentially, if companies claim they are reducing overall carbon emissions by other means, they need to tell investors and how they are doing that. Commenters have indicated problems with offset verification, accuracy, and quality, and that they need better insight into how companies count offsets toward their climate goals.[28]
These disclosures are, again, carefully calibrated and the staff took great pains to ensure a thoughtful and balanced approach that provides investors with information that they have been seeking for years. I look forward to feedback on these disclosures and whether they will help keep pace with the market.
****
The three topics that I have highlighted are just elements of a thorough and nuanced proposal – a proposal that poses many important questions. It is detailed and thoughtful and a meaningful starting point designed to help advance the important work of protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation. Climate-risks and -opportunities have, and will continue to, play a critical role in all three of these areas.
I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Commission, on the staff, and the public to strike the right balance.
And most importantly, I want to give a loud, robust, and emphatic thank you to the staff in Corporation Finance, the Office of the Chief Accountant, the Office of the General Counsel, and the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis who have worked tirelessly for months on this rulemaking. Your hard-work, dedication, and expertise are always evident in the Commission’s actions, and I want to highlight it especially here. Thank you for your public service.
Thank you to the Chair and his counsel, Mika Morse, for their steadfastness and commitment to investors and the markets. Thank you to my colleague, Commissioner Allison Lee, for opening the Request for Input, which has been instrumental in forming many aspects of today’s proposal.
