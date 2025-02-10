Statement On The Departure Of CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham and Commissioners Kristin N. Johnson, Christy Goldsmith Romero and Summer K. Mersinger issued the following statement:

“We would like to recognize former Chairman Rostin Behnam for his years of public service to the American people and his lengthy tenure at the CFTC. He departed the CFTC on February 7, after having served as a Commissioner for nearly 8 years, including as the agency’s 15th Chairman from 2021 to 2025.

“Since joining the CFTC in 2017, former Chairman Behnam has been a steadfast supporter and staunch advocate for the CFTC’s mission, our people, and the markets we serve. He led the agency through a time of rapid changes to the derivatives markets.

“We wish former Chairman Behnam and his team the very best in their future endeavors.”