Statement On SEC General Counsel Bob Stebbins Concluding His Tenur By Acting SEC Chairman Elad L. Roisman

Since I arrived at the SEC, Bob Stebbins has made himself available to discuss any question I might have relating to the agency’s mission, rulemaking agenda, or operational structure. He has led our Office of the General Counsel in advising on almost everything this agency does. He and the dedicated and expert lawyers in the General Counsel’s office have been instrumental in our rulemaking and policy decisions and have ensured that we have followed the law and furthered our mission. Bob has brought not only sound legal advice to the issues we confront, but also a healthy dose of common sense. My sincere thanks go to him, and his talent, dedication, good nature, and wise counsel will be missed.