Today, Commissioner Jackson, having completed his term, announced his intention to leave the SEC. On many occasions over the past two years, I and the Commission have benefited from substantive engagement with Commissioner Jackson on a range of issues important to our markets. I will miss discussing policy issues with Rob, including how the Commission can continue to advance its three-part mission and best serve our Main Street investors. I thank Rob for his many constructive comments and questions and wish him continued professional and personal success.
Statement On SEC Commissioner Robert J. Jackson, Jr.
Date 16/01/2020