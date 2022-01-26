Statement On Proposed Amendments To Form PF, SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, Jan. 26, 2022

Today’s proposed amendments to Form PF contain key enhancements to investor protection for private fund investors as well as better tools for monitoring systemic risk. The private fund space continues to grow with the latest aggregated data from Form PF showing over 3300 reporting fund advisers, overseeing or managing over 37,000 funds, with an aggregate net asset value of $11.7 trillion that is more than double the amount from just seven years ago.[1]
Form PF provides critical data to assist the Commission in understanding – both at the firm and industry-wide levels – significant information about this vast and growing market, such as overall size, investment concentration, leverage, liquidity, and counterparty exposures. This data may also serve to inform the work of the Financial Stability Oversight Council in monitoring for activities that may pose systemic risk to financial markets.[2]
Today’s proposed current reporting requirements, in particular, would further that goal by requiring certain advisers to timely report significant events such as deep losses, counterparty defaults or the inability to meet margin calls. These kinds of events raise not only investor protection concerns, but in some cases may also implicate systemic risks of the type that the FSOC was designed to address.
Form PF data has informed policy-making and delivered much-needed transparency in this area to the public.[3] However, while we have worked to bolster our oversight program since the first filing requirements over a decade ago, we now know more tools are needed to effectively examine and monitor the private fund space.[4]
Today’s proposal would provide critical tools to help the Commission and the FSOC, including its reconvened Hedge Fund Working Group,[5] in making timely determinations as to whether certain events could pose systemic risks.[6]
Monitoring for systemic risk is a key pillar of the FSOC’s mission, and it is important to support that mandate.[7] I hope the recent reinvigoration of the FSOC[8] will continue apace so that financial regulators can work together within our complex financial ecosystem to maintain a laser focus on financial stability for investors and the broader American economy.[9] Given the growth and complexity of private funds, ensuring we have the data we need in this space is an important component of that work.
I’m happy to support today’s proposal, and I’d like to thank the staff in the Division of Investment Management for their pragmatic and forward-looking approach to today’s recommendations. I also want to thank staff in the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis and the General Counsel’s office for their hard work. Thank you.
