Statement On Planned Departure Of Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, SEC Chair Gary Gensler, March 15, 2022

Today, my colleague, Allison Herren Lee, announced her intention not to seek a second term as Commissioner. Commissioner Lee is an extraordinary public servant who is incredibly dedicated to the SEC’s mission. She first joined the SEC's Division of Enforcement in our Denver Regional Office in 2005. Along the way, Allison has served in a number of roles, including as Counselor to former Commissioner Kara Stein, Senior Counsel in the Complex Financial Instruments Unit, and Acting Chair last year. During her time as Acting Chair, she brought swift focus to important investor issues, such as climate-related disclosures.
I have been fortunate to rely on Allison's expertise throughout my time at the SEC on matters as wide-ranging as agency administration, enforcement, and policy issues. She always maintains a clear sense of purpose on behalf of the American public, and we have benefited greatly from her service. Allison has agreed to serve until her replacement is appointed, and I look forward to continuing our work together in the coming months.