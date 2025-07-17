Statement On Passage Of The GENIUS Act By The House Of Representatives, Paul S. Atkins, SEC Chairman, July 17, 2025

I would like to congratulate the House of Representatives on passing the GENIUS Act and commend the work both the House and Senate put into this important legislation. Advancement of this bill to President Trump’s desk marks a historic milestone for crypto entrepreneurs, financial market participants, and everyday Americans. I would like to thank Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and my longtime friend Senator Bill Hagerty, who sponsored this legislation, for their leadership in advancing this much-needed legislation.

Blockchain and crypto asset technologies have the potential to revolutionize America’s financial infrastructure and deliver new efficiencies, cost reductions, transparency, and risk mitigation for the benefit of all Americans. Innovators experimenting with these exciting technologies deserve clear rules of the road, which the GENIUS Act provides for payment stablecoins. Over the coming months and years, I look forward to watching the market leverage the regulatory framework provided by the GENIUS Act to go to market with payment stablecoins solutions that make transactions quicker, cheaper, and safer—all while maintaining robust risk safeguards.

Financial innovation is critical for making the U.S. the best and most secure place in the world to invest and do business. This is an important step to spur innovation by providing the crypto industry with clear rules of the road. Today’s passage of the GENIUS Act sends a powerful message that this Administration is charting a new course. I look forward to continuing to work to make America—already the world’s leader in financial market innovation—the center of crypto asset innovation as well.