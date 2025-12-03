Statement On Extension Of Compliance Dates For Securities Lending Reporting And Short Position And Short Activity Reporting, SEC Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw, Dec. 3, 2025

Recently I expressed my concern about “Repeal by Extension”—the concept of using compliance date extensions that are long in duration to indefinitely delay the compliance dates of final rules.[1] I am disappointed that this pattern continues today with the issuance of an exemptive order[2] that provides a two-year compliance date extension for two rules aimed at increasing transparency in the securities lending and short sale markets: Rule 10c-1a (Securities Lending Reporting) [3] and Rule 13f-2 (Short Position and Short Activity Reporting) (collectively, the “Rules”).[4] The Commission adopted both of these Rules in 2023 under rulemaking authority granted by Congress through the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (“Dodd-Frank”),[5] the well-known legislative response to the wreckage generated by the 2008 financial crisis.

Let me briefly explain how we got here. Trade groups challenged the Rules on various grounds, and, on August 25, 2025, the Fifth Circuit largely rejected the arguments they raised.[6] It did, however, agree with one argument and remanded the Rules to the Commission, without vacating them, to allow the Commission “to analyze [the Rules’] cumulative economic impact and respond[] to further comments in view of that analysis.”[7] The Court determined that “there is at least a serious possibility that the agency will be able to substantiate its decision given an opportunity to do so.”[8]

It should not take two years to complete a narrow revision of the Rules’ economic analyses consistent with the Court’s request. This could be done expeditiously and concisely. However, rather than following the Court’s narrow directive, the Commission not so subtly signals that no one should even bother with implementation; the Rules will be changing.[9]

The right (and legal) thing to do would be to implement the Rules, which are already effective since the Fifth Circuit declined to vacate them. If extra time is truly necessary to allow registrants more runway to prepare for the Rules in light of the Court’s decision, this could be accomplished by a short compliance date extension.[10] Any future modifications should be addressed separately, as required by statute, through notice-and-comment rulemaking.

Under the guise of compliance date extensions, we are attempting to camouflage a new willingness to repeatedly bend the rules until they break—eroding the rule of law.