Statement On Departure Of SEC Commissioner Jaime Lizárraga: SEC Chair Gary Gensler, SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, SEC Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw, SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda

We want to thank Jaime Lizárraga for his tireless work and commitment to the Commission and its mission. His years of public service have been marked by his dedication to strengthening our capital markets, protecting investors, and promoting sustainable capital formation. We have been fortunate to have him as a colleague.

Sworn into office on July 18, 2022, Commissioner Lizárraga has been a champion for working families and the investing public. He has worked collaboratively with the staff and each of us to deliver results in every aspect of the Commission’s work—whether it be rulemakings, enforcement, or market oversight.

We benefitted greatly from Commissioner Lizárraga’s perspectives and experience, gained over three decades in public service both on Capitol Hill and the executive branch.

We will miss his intelligence, compassion, and commitment to our mission, his colleagues, and all the members of our staff. We are all better for having had the chance to work with and learn from him. The agency will continue to benefit for years to come from his dedicated service on behalf of the American public.