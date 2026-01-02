Statement On Departure Of SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw - Chairman Paul S. Atkins, Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda

Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw has devoted more than a decade of distinguished service to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Over those years, she has been a steadfast advocate for the agency’s mission – demonstrating clarity of purpose and generosity of spirit. Commissioner Crenshaw has listened carefully, engaged substantively, and approached every day with the purpose of safeguarding investors and strengthening our markets.

Those qualities are hardly surprising when you consider Commissioner Crenshaw’s broader record of service beyond the agency. As a major in the U.S. Army Reserve JAG Corps, she brings to her work a spirit of duty and a sense of discipline that reflects the very best of what this country asks of those who serve it.

We join our colleagues across the agency in thanking Commissioner Crenshaw for her service and in wishing her every success in the chapters ahead. We know that she will continue to have a profound and positive influence wherever her dedication leads her next, and we thank her once again for her exemplary service.