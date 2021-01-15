Statement On Chief Economist S.P. Kothari Concluding His Tenure At SEC By Acting SEC Chairman Elad L. Roisman

My sincere thanks go to Dr. S.P. Kothari for his incredible work as Chief Economist of the SEC. Under Dr. Kothari’s leadership, the agency’s Division of Economic and Risk Analysis provided invaluable economic analysis to the Commission and its staff on rulemakings, examinations, and enforcement matters. Dr. Kothari also played a key role in the Commission’s efforts to monitor the markets for the unfolding effects of Covid-19 and related government responses. I will truly miss Dr. Kothari’s uncommonly broad perspective on global economic issues, his deep expertise in so many aspects of our markets, and his talent for thoughtfully and candidly explaining all this practical insight to the rest of us.